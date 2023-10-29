Lee County Shop with a Cop to host music trivia fundraiser

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - You have a chance to help support local law enforcement and local kids at a trivia night on Friday in Lee County.

Lee County will be hosting their first ever Shop with a Cop on Saturday, Dec. 2, but they are still looking to raise money for the event.

They are holding a music trivia night on Friday, Nov. 3 at The Hidden Tower in Keokuk.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and Deck The Halls raffle.

Pre-registration is required. It’s $20 a person for a table of eight.

To register, email your team name to shopwithcopleecounty@gmail.com.

