Quincy YMCA hosts Community Thank You event

By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy YMCA hosted a 2023 Community Thank You event on Saturday.

This year’s theme was “It Takes a Village”.

Various activities were held throughout the day including “Punt, Pass and Kick” and “Trunk-or-Treat”.

Free facility access was also permitted to event attendees.

Prize giveaways were held each hour of the event including a bicycle, a fire pit and smores kit, as well as YMCA merchandise.

A food and coffee truck and bounce houses could be found in the side parking lot.

