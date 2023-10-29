Washington Theater features cult classic fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) - Droves of fans enjoyed a cult classic at a Quincy icon on Saturday night.

People dressed up to dance to the Time Warp and enjoy watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show to raise money for the Washington Theater.

One of those people included Dominic Durante who dressed up as the film’s villain, Frank Furter.

“I’m just here to mess things up, you know, make sure everything goes according to plan,” Durante said.

Durante said he’s been attending the annual show each year to help raise money for Washington Theater.

All proceeds go toward revitalizing the theater that’s been closed since the 1980′s.

Friends of the Washington Theater has been organizing the event for five years, typically before Halloween.

“There are a lot of expenses with a building like this,” Vice President Jim Lawrence said. “We have to be able to keep it open to fund events like this.”

Lawrence said The Rocky Horror Picture Show attracted 200 people last year.

“We’re about to spend $70,000 on more repairs outside,” Lawrence said. “So those are things the public doesn’t see, but they need to know that we are continuing the process of renovating the building.”

Lawrence said supporters just spent another $750,000 to stabilize the building and redo the front marquee.

He said strategic plan results for the theater are expected later this year.

