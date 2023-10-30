Adams County Veterans Assistance Commission seeking a superintendent

QUINCY (WGEM) - The search is on for a veteran to help lead the recently established Adams County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Developed this summer, the commission hopes to meet veteran’s needs and supplement currently available resources.

The state of Illinois mandates that counties develop this commission, and Adams County is the first in West Central Illinois to do so.

Commission assistant commander Richard Belsenpeter said this is a unique leadership opportunity for a veteran to help provide for fellow veterans.

“The way this is set up is, the veterans service organizations within the county actually work together and decide what services are needed, what are the holes within the system that are here within the area, and then decide how they proceed and how they take care of the veterans themselves,” Belsenpeter said.

He said federal and state agencies can sometimes be bogged down by paperwork or limits imposed by their charters.

Belsenpeter said the commission would not have those same limitations, which makes the superintendent position more unique.

“So, it’s not a government agency, it’s not bureaucrats that decide who is being hired and who’s fired, this is not what I would describe as a government job, and you are not appointed. You are hired by the board, which are all veterans,” Belsenpeter said.

Applicants for the superintendent position must have been honorably discharged. Applications are due by Nov. 15.

Those interested can send in their resumes and cover letters to the Adams County VAC, P.O. Box 912 Quincy, Illinois 62306.

