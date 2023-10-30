Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 29, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Emily Wray
Candice Guard
Ron Grawe
Brenda Redman
Frances Jennings
Irene Burke
Brayton Dixon
Bristol Taylor
April Lenane
Tim Steinkamp
Hope Spurgeon
Faith Faudere
Ron Grawe
Ethel Willingham
Alexander Robles
Trilby Murfin
Ethel Willingham
Jennifer Allen
Lance & Jeanna Roe
Dennis & Shirley Fredrickson
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.