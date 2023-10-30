A chilling Halloween forecast

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Not only will it be cold, but the wind will be very gusty Tuesday afternoon.
Not only will it be cold, but the wind will be very gusty Tuesday afternoon.(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we have a couple of things going on weatherwise, one of those is the chilly temperatures. We are expecting temperatures to be on the very cool side on Tuesday, your Halloween. Temperatures only top out in the upper 30s. There will also be a gusty northwest wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour in the Quincy area. That wind may be a bit stronger in Hancock County and McDonough County. It is possible there could be a Wind Advisory issued for the northeastern portions of the Tri-States Tuesday afternoon. In respect to the cold temperatures, your trick-or-treat forecast should have temperatures down into the low to mid 30s for Tuesday evening just after sunset. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures may drop down to record or near record lows. The current record stands at 23° set back in 2014 for Wednesday, November 1. Right now, our forecast is for 21 to 22° for a morning low. That would break the record. Once we get through Wednesday morning, we see a slow warming trend. By the time we get to the weekend, temperatures will be back up to near normal with highs in the low 60s.

Slow warming trend after record or near record low November 1st.
Slow warming trend after record or near record low November 1st.(Brian Inman)

