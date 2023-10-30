Christmas lights going up in Washington Park

City crews got a head start on the holiday season by beginning the installation of some Christmas Lights at Washington Park Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Halloween may only be a day away, but the weather on Monday felt more like Christmas time.

With the cooler weather, volunteers spent much of the day on Monday beginning the installation of Christmas lights around Washington Park.

According to The District, more lights are being installed than ever before in preparation for the annual Light the Park event.

The event will feature cookies, hot chocolate, music from Lyons Pride and The Low Brass Ensemble, dancers from the Vancil Performing Arts Center, the arrival of Santa Claus and more.

The installation and preparation of the park will take some time, and The District is asking for help from more volunteers. Those that want to help out can join in at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Light the Park event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

