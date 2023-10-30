Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash

MACOMB (WGEM) - The family of the Madison County, Ill. man who died after a high-speed pursuit involving a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy in January is suing McDonough County.

35-year old James Mellenthin’s family met with attorney’s from the Joliet-based firm Spesia & Taylor to announce the lawsuit on Monday morning.

On Oct. 26, a 46-page complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois Rock Island Division.

John Spesia said there is no dollar amount attached to the lawsuit yet, but they’re seeking damages for wrongful death.

“From this day forward, the complaint will be served,” Spesia said. “An answer will be filed and we’ll have a period of discovery, during which we hope to find out about all of the high-speed pursuits that this sheriff’s office has been engaged in over the years.”

Spesia said the case will result in a jury trial, but it’s far too early to tell when that might happen.

The suit claims Deputy Evan Schmalshof and Deputy Nicholas Ruggio violated several of the office’s policies.

“McDonough County Sheriff’s deputies unilaterally decided to join a pursuit by the Macomb Police Dept. without being requested to assist,” Spesia said.

McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala declined to comment on the lawsuit as he said he hasn’t been served. Sheriff Nick Petitgout also declined to comment.

The suit mentions several other high-speed pursuits that have happened in McDonough County over the years. Spesia said his firm represented the Dayton family after a 2004 pursuit led to a crash that killed Jill Dayton. In 2019, the county reached a settlement around $4 million.

The suit claims deputies, including Schmalshof, have repeatedly violated the office’s policies. Schmalshof was involved in three high-speed pursuits in the last two years. One in 2021, and two more in 2022.

In a March 3, 2022 incident, Schmalshof engaged in a pursuit that went up to 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Schmalshof drove the front bumper of his vehicle into the offender’s vehicle while his emergency lights weren’t activated, according to the suit. Schmalshof used a rolling road block driving maneuver that caused the offender to drive his vehicle through a ditch, then colliding with a field entrance, according to the suit.

James Mellenthin’s mother, Tammy Mellenthin, said her son would have turned 36 on Oct. 20.

“Instead I celebrated with his three younger children and the rest of his family,” Tammy Mellenthin said.

The Mellenthin family hopes the suit will bring an end to high-speed pursuits in McDonough County.

The Mellenthin pursuit began just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27. Schmalshof and Ruggio drove through the east side of Macomb, turning onto Rt. 67, headed towards Industry where they found James Mellenthin driving a 2006 Pontiac.

Dash-cam video shows Schmalshof and James Mellenthin’s vehicle making contact, then sending James Mellenthin off the road, ejecting him from the vehicle. James Mellethin was pronounced dead on scene.

“The tragic death of James Mellenthin was unfortunately, highly predictable,” Spesia said.

The suit also alleges the sheriff’s office has failed to provide adequate training to their deputies. The full suit can be read below.

In May, Kwacala released a statement that following an investigation for criminal matter by the Illinois Appellate Prosecutors’ Office, the deputies would not face criminal charges.

Schmalshof has been on paid administrative leave since the fatal collision.

