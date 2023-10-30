First Alert for the first freeze of the season and your Halloween forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - Old Man Winter showed his face across the Tri-States Sunday, as Quincy saw mixed sleet and rain, and temperatures held near 40 degrees for daytime highs. As for Sunday night, temperatures will drop not only below freezing, but below 30 degrees for the first time this season. With that said, we are all under First Alert due to a Freeze Warning in effect through 10 am Monday morning.

On Monday, mainly sunny skies will ensue, but temperatures will stay a good 15 degrees below average. Therefore, it will be a good idea to bring a jacket to work and send the kids to school bundled up for Monday. By the evening commute, temperatures will drop to near 40 degrees, but it will be mainly sunny, so make sure you have your sunglasses on your ride home from work.

For Halloween, we will be sandwiched between a high pressure to our west and a low pressure to our east. This will make for a cold and windy end to October. A shortwave trough will track through the Great Lakes on Tuesday and may bring a few flurries to the northern tier of the Tri-States Tuesday morning. For the rest of Halloween, skies will remain partly cloudy to mainly sunny, but it will be very cold. Highs will be near steady in the mid to upper 30s and with winds of 15-30 mph, wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day.

Boo! Mother Nature will play a mean trick on us this Halloween as temperatures fall to near freezing by Trick-or-Treat. In addition, winds will blow at 15-25 mph in the evening, so wind chills will be in the mid and low 20s. Make sure your kids are bundled up on Halloween! (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

For Trick-or-Treat, temperatures will fall through the mid and lower 30s as winds continue to whip at upwards of 20 mph. This means wind chills will likely fall below 25 degrees around sunset, so be sure to have your kids bundled up as much as possible before they head out of the door.

Overnight lows on Halloween will be very close to record territory - temperatures will plunge into the low 20s across the region. Our current record low for October 31st is 20 degrees set way back in 1925.

For the rest of the week, mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies will ensue and with a general southwesterly wind, temperatures will have no problem jumping into the 60s both Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour next Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 5th at 2 am and the clock turns back to 1 am. This means we get an extra hour of sleep! However, this does mean that next Sunday’s sunset time will occur at 4:58 pm.

