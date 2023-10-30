First Alert: Freeze Warning through this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - First Alert : The Freeze Warning continues this morning through 8 AM for some counties, 10 AM for some others.

We are waking up to colder temperatures this morning, as most locations are in the 20s. Wind chill values are a little lower. Clouds cleared out overnight leading to clear skies. That means we will start off the morning sunny, but very cold. Maybe a morning to prestart the car. Late this morning/early afternoon, some clouds will drift in from the north/northwest giving our skies more of a partly cloudy look. Dissipate the sunshine, as winds flow in from the northwest we will remain cold through the day feeling more like mid-December. Highs late this afternoon/early evening will only be in the upper 30s, but feels like temperatures during that time will be in the low 30s. Later this evening, the partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear before the sun sets. We will have clear skies for much of the night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Then late overnight, clouds will start to arrive.

Tomorrow and tomorrow night will be the coldest period of the season so far. By early tomorrow morning, a cold front will dive southward through our region quickly. Moisture will be very limited so I am not expecting much precipitation from it. While some flurries are not out of the question, they just are not likely. The cold front will bring in another surge of arctic air. Highs will be a degree or two cooler today, in the upper 30s again. Brisk winds out of the northwest will pickup in speed and could gust up to 32 mph. Because of the cold temperatures and those breezy winds, wind chill values will be colder than today as they will be in the 20s. By the time the trick-or-treaters head out, temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. Later that night, lows will fall into the mid 20s with feels like temperatures possibly falling into the teens.

