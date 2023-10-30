Hospital report: October 30, 2023
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Deaths:
Jack Timothy Gustison, age 80, of Quincy, died on Oct. 28 in the Illinois Veterans Home.
Births:
Winston Smith and Shania Newton of Ewing, Missouri welcomed a girl.
Jamie and Kimberly Buss of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Andrew and Morgan Smith of Plainville, Illinois welcomed a girl.
Michael and Kenna Leezy of Hannibal welcomed a girl.
Matthew and Amber Lorentzen of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Charlie Roberts and Cheyanna Nutt of Golden, Illinois welcomed a girl.
Riley and Lydia Roth of Quincy welcomed a boy.
