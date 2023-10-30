Hospital report: October 30, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
Deaths:

Jack Timothy Gustison, age 80, of Quincy, died on Oct. 28 in the Illinois Veterans Home.

Births:

Winston Smith and Shania Newton of Ewing, Missouri welcomed a girl.

Jamie and Kimberly Buss of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Andrew and Morgan Smith of Plainville, Illinois welcomed a girl.

Michael and Kenna Leezy of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Matthew and Amber Lorentzen of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Charlie Roberts and Cheyanna Nutt of Golden, Illinois welcomed a girl.

Riley and Lydia Roth of Quincy welcomed a boy.

