Keokuk High School opens resource center for students

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A local high school created a resource center to provide essential needs for its students.

Keokuk High School’s Caring Corner opened on Monday for students in need to have access to a washer and dryer, clean clothes and hygiene products.

The high school also has informational resource flyers, weekend meal support and a shower for students that don’t have running water.

“So many things that students have access to, we actually have lots of informational flyers here for students just with different needs,” said Keokuk High School Principal Nathan Harrison. “Hopefully once they have that access, they find this is a safe place to get what they need to help them out not just academically, but physically as well.”

Staff said they want students to have access to these resources so they can feel supported and also for them to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

“We’re trying to help make our kids succeed both in school and in life after high school and to be able to sit in a classroom and to succeed, you need to have food in your stomach and you need to have clean clothes on, and you need to be able to shower and you need to know people care about you,” said Keokuk High School Teacher Lindsey Gooding.

Staff said they’re seeking specific clothing donations such as coats and hats for the Caring Corner this upcoming winter season.

