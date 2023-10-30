Marion County deputies gets new vests, tourniquets

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has received new equipment to keep both their deputies and the community safe.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said their department received 18 new ballistic vests for their deputies, which were needed as their previous vests expired. He explained ballistic vests have a shelf life of five years and each one costs $1300. He said the received a $40,000 grant from the department of public safety to secure the vests. He said it’s important his officers have the vests to protect not only themselves, but the community.

“When we go on that 911 call, instead of standing back behind a car waiting for others, it’s gonna give our officers that much more confidence to get to the scene faster, do the job that they need to do, in a more expedient manner instead of waiting on other officers for backup and things of that nature,” Shinn said.

Shinn said they spent about $23,000 on the vests. He said the grant covering the vests means it frees up their budget to spend on other expenses that come up, either for the jail or for the officers and deputies.

They also received 12 tourniquets from the U.S. Sheriff’s Association.

Deputy Daniel Francisco said he got the idea to order tourniquets for the department after watching medical videos about them. He then did some research and reached out to the U.S. Sheriff’s Association, and then they received the equipment. He said it’s relatively easy for deputies to apply a tourniquets if they arrive to an incident like a major accident which requires one

“We can use that tourniquets to apply on a major wound that maybe an artery’s bleeding or bleeding out,” he said. “We can put that above the wound and clamp it down and it’ll stop the bleeding so better medical treatment can be provided later on.”

He said it’s an easy piece of equipment for deputies to use and carry on them. He said training is available online for officers for information on how to use the tourniquet.

Francisco said he’s looking into getting other easy to use medical equipment for deputies to use, such as chest seals and blood clots.

