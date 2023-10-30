New consulting firm proposed for continued Quincy development

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The mayor of Quincy hopes to help Quincy grow by partnering with a real-estate consulting firm come April.

There’s a resolution to ask the Quincy City Council Monday night to enter into a three-year agreement with Retail Strategies.

Mayor Mike Troup said the firm has a flat fee of $50,000 in year one and $45,000 years two and three for a total of $140,000 over three years.

He said it will help evaluate under-utilized retail places like Quincy Town Center and vacant spaces like Sears and Shopko.

“If we had all the knowledge and we didn’t need a consultant, I don’t think we’d have any stores available, OK? We don’t have that knowledge. That’s not an area of expertise that any area of government or business has had in our community we need to build off of the strengths of others,” Troup said.

Troup said the funding for the contract would come from the revenue generated by the 1-percent food and beverage tax.

He said the current contract with NextSite would expire at the end of April. Troup said that company helped Quincy bring in Target and Planet Fitness.

