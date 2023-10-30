Pike County Historical Society reprints a piece of history

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -The Pike County Historical Society has reprinted and added to the genealogy book of Frank McWorter and his family, known as “Free Frank and the Ghost Town of New Philadelphia”.

The book was printed in 1964 with information gathered by Grace Matteson.

It is a thorough recount of the story of Frank and his family, one of the first settlers in Pike County.

The reprint includes a spiral binding and new font for easier reading. As far as content, they’ve added pieces from “Larry Burdick Remembers New Philadelphia” where he recounts some of the buildings he remembered, as well as information on the signs that have marked the town site. Although the original buildings at the townsite near Barry are gone, the streets are still marked.

Pike County Historical Society President Earl Pursley said it is important for people to know their county’s history as well as stories like Frank’s.

“Part of his goal in life was to free his family from slavery. So setting up the town site was part of that effort along with farming, they were also very successful farmers,” Pursley said. “Just normal hard-working people, pioneers like anyone else who settled in Pike County.”

The book is available at Casteel’s for $10 in Pittsfield during normal business hours. You can also purchase the book and have it sent in the mail by emailing the Pike County Historical Society at pikecountyilhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

