Pike County Historical Society reprints a piece of history

It is a thorough recount of the story of Frank and his family, one of the first settlers in...
It is a thorough recount of the story of Frank and his family, one of the first settlers in Pike County.(WGEM Staff)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -The Pike County Historical Society has reprinted and added to the genealogy book of Frank McWorter and his family, known as “Free Frank and the Ghost Town of New Philadelphia”.

The book was printed in 1964 with information gathered by Grace Matteson.

It is a thorough recount of the story of Frank and his family, one of the first settlers in Pike County.

The reprint includes a spiral binding and new font for easier reading. As far as content, they’ve added pieces from “Larry Burdick Remembers New Philadelphia” where he recounts some of the buildings he remembered, as well as information on the signs that have marked the town site. Although the original buildings at the townsite near Barry are gone, the streets are still marked.

Pike County Historical Society President Earl Pursley said it is important for people to know their county’s history as well as stories like Frank’s.

“Part of his goal in life was to free his family from slavery. So setting up the town site was part of that effort along with farming, they were also very successful farmers,” Pursley said. “Just normal hard-working people, pioneers like anyone else who settled in Pike County.”

The book is available at Casteel’s for $10 in Pittsfield during normal business hours. You can also purchase the book and have it sent in the mail by emailing the Pike County Historical Society at pikecountyilhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend
McCorkle, Brewington
Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built

Latest News

McCorkle, Brewington
Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry
Marion County Sheriff's office receives ballistic vests and tourniquets
Marion County deputies gets new vests, tourniquets
Macomb business owner under fire for saying N word
The mayor of Quincy hopes to help Quincy grow by partnering with a real-estate consulting firm...
New consulting firm proposed for continued Quincy development
The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business