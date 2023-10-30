Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident from March sentenced to six years

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman who was charged in a shots-fired incident from March was sentenced Monday to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to court records, Chaunessi Cano, 21, of Quincy, plead guilty to a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm in relation to a shots fired incident on March 8 in the 1100 block of Lind.

Cano was sentenced to a total of six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with 236 days credit for time served.

The Quincy Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lind Street about 5 p.m. March 8 after reports of shots fired.

Illinois State Police said they believed the shooting involved a pistol and shotgun. ISP reported shotgun shells were found on the scene.

Cano was arrested March 8 after a search warrant was served and a firearm was found at 619 Harrison Drive in Quincy.

Originally, Cano was charged with a Class 1 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm in addition to a Class 3 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, but those charges were dismissed.

Cano previously was arrested in January following another shots fired incident near of 8th and State streets where a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was charged with aggravated battery and mob action following that incident.

Court records show Cano pleaded guilty to mob action for the January incident; the aggravated battery charge was dropped. Cano received credit for time served of 34 days and was placed on 24 months of probation.

