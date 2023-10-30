QU’s Halloween with the Hawks sees good turnout

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy University sports teams held a Halloween event full of fun games, prizes and candy.

The annual Halloween with the Hawks was created in 2013 and returned Monday evening.

Families who attended got to trick-or-treat while interacting with QU student athletes and coaching staff.

QU student leaders said the event is a way for the community to get to know the student athletes in a fun way.

“It’s definitely not our goal, but it’s definitely a possibility. I think whenever kids come around and they always have a positive memory with the university it always helps whenever they are making their college decision,” said Student Activities President Aidan Clancy. “And who knows, maybe they’ll see this and fall in love with one of the sports teams, and that makes them - makes it their goal to eventually be a part of that team.”

The event brought in many different families from the community.

