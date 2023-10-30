Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry

McCorkle, Brewington
McCorkle, Brewington(Pike Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Two people were arrested on Sunday after police said they broke into an ATM and took money.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of Christopher T. McCorkle, 34, of Clifton, Ill., and Echo L. Brewington, 27, of Quincy, Ill.

Police said the two broke into an ATM machine at the Barry Travel Plaza and stole money from the machine.

After an investigation, they arrested McCorkle and Brewington at the Ice House Motel in Barry.

Police said McCorkle was charged with burglary, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. They said McCorkle was also wanted on a no-bond arrest warrant in Kankakee County for burglary.

Police said McCorkle is the suspect in similar crimes throughout Illinois. McCorkle is being held at the Pike County Jail while he awaits sentencing.

According to police, Brewington is being held at the Pike County Jail where she is charged with burglary and theft.

