Baring cafe closer to reopening following August tornado

BARING, Mo. (WGEM) - Nearly four months after a destructive EF-2 tornado, one local restaurant is getting closer to reopening.

The IDK Cafe in Baring sustained major wind and water damage following the tornado and had to be completely rebuilt.

Cafe owner Shannon Downing said the community was quick help them start rebuilding.

“We’ve had several volunteers in the community, whether it be the Mennonite community or just local help to hang drywall and do the roof and insulation and we’re still working on a lot of the interior things now,” Downing said.

She said the exterior was rebuilt within a month of the twister; progress that could not have been done without all of the support.

“The community has been fabulous. We would not have gotten this far without the local help, between volunteers, neighbors, chamber of commerce members, my family, the Mennonite support...” Downing said.

The main hold up now is waiting for propane and water lines to be installed.

Downing said she is more than ready to get the cafe back open.

“I am extremely eager to get back to cooking and seeing all of my customers, all my people. I miss them the most. I’ve jokingly been telling people I don’t make a very good foreman but I’m a really good cook. So, I’m ready to get out of the construction phase and back into the kitchen where I can serve the community best,” Downing said.

The new building will feature nearly double the dining space, with the same friendly faces on the staff minus the school-age summer workers.

Downing said she is hoping to keep the old family feel of the restaurant once the new cafe is finished.

She is hoping the cafe can reopen within the next few weeks, but she said it should be open by the end of the year.

