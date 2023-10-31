The Bill Klingner Trail dedicates former Quincy mayor and engineer

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday morning, a dedication honored two men for their integral role in helping plan a popular Tri-State trail.

Several city officials came together at the Bill Klingner Trail to unveil a sign in honor of the two men who made it happen

“It took a lot of people giving a lot of time and donating properly to make this happen.” said Former Great River Economic Development Foundation President Jim Mentesti.

A large crowd of people gathered at the Bill Klingner Trail to celebrate the accomplishment.

“So we could not only have what we have today but this road going all the way over to 24th street,” Mentesti said. “It’s a major opportunity to continue to grow the area and have people enjoy it.”

Generations of mayors and economic leaders unveiled a sign commemorating the park trail’s history.

“In Quincy we believe the economic development of our community really follows the community’s development,” said Former Mayor Chuck Scholz. “Things like parks, the arts, and history.”

On the sign are the two men who made it all possible.

“Back in the 1940s, City Engineer Bill Klingner identified this area as the last green belt in the city of Quincy.” Scholz said.

That’s when Klingner and late Mayor Edward Schneidman put together a master plan for a trail for people to enjoy.

“And, unfortunately, they didn’t live to see its fruition, but now we have the whole region to enjoy our Bill Klingner Trail.” Scholz said.

Scholz said back when he was mayor, he saw the potential to extend the trail where they currently stand at Schneidman Industrial Park.

Once they got the ball rolling community leaders stepped in.

“GREDF owned this property and we dedicated it to the city and to the county and to the people.” Mentesti said.

City officials said the sign they put up today is temporary and that a new sign will be on display to further explain the trail’s history.

The Klingner Trail is two and a half miles long and extends from parker heights park to 24th street with plans to expand.

