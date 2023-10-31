Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of two men charged in connection to a stabbing in the Blessing Hospital parking lot that left one in critical condition pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Dylan Test, who is being represented by Frank, Juengel & Radefeld, a St. Louis-based firm, is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony that’s punishable by six to 30 years, armed violence, a Class X felony punishable by 10 to 30 years and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The first two counts also have a fine between $75 and $25,000.

During the hearing, Test’s attorney, Jen Kusmer, said negotiations were already underway with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The second suspect in the Sept. 15 stabbing, Heaton Brothers, appeared in court for status roughly 20 minutes before Test’s arraignment.

Brothers’ attorney, Donald Heck, said he received several DVDs from the State, but when he went to view them with Brothers, jail administrators said they didn’t work. The case was continued to Nov. 14, and the court found it necessary for continued detention.

Police responded to the Blessing Hospital parking lot just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, for a disturbance call where the Quincy Police Department Chief Mike Tyler said an individual found a person in need of medical attention. Tyler said the two suspects were located inside the hospital and taken into custody.

Tyler told WGEM News the victim has since been released from the hospital.

In a previous court hearing, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said surveillance video caught Brothers and 20-year-old Dylan Test pinning the victim between two cars and battering him. He said a switchblade knife with a blade longer than three inches was used to stab the victim in the chest.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.