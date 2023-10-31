Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears

Dylan Test, 20
Dylan Test, 20(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of two men charged in connection to a stabbing in the Blessing Hospital parking lot that left one in critical condition pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Dylan Test, who is being represented by Frank, Juengel & Radefeld, a St. Louis-based firm, is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony that’s punishable by six to 30 years, armed violence, a Class X felony punishable by 10 to 30 years and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The first two counts also have a fine between $75 and $25,000.

During the hearing, Test’s attorney, Jen Kusmer, said negotiations were already underway with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The second suspect in the Sept. 15 stabbing, Heaton Brothers, appeared in court for status roughly 20 minutes before Test’s arraignment.

Brothers’ attorney, Donald Heck, said he received several DVDs from the State, but when he went to view them with Brothers, jail administrators said they didn’t work. The case was continued to Nov. 14, and the court found it necessary for continued detention.

Police responded to the Blessing Hospital parking lot just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, for a disturbance call where the Quincy Police Department Chief Mike Tyler said an individual found a person in need of medical attention. Tyler said the two suspects were located inside the hospital and taken into custody.

Tyler told WGEM News the victim has since been released from the hospital.

In a previous court hearing, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said surveillance video caught Brothers and 20-year-old Dylan Test pinning the victim between two cars and battering him. He said a switchblade knife with a blade longer than three inches was used to stab the victim in the chest.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business
McCorkle, Brewington
Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry
Chaunessi Cano
Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident from March sentenced to six years
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

EFB new location
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location
According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Wig, Birmingmham, Ala. firm Retail...
New retailing firm voted to replace old firm during Quincy City Council
WGEM News at Ten
QU’s Halloween with the Hawks sees good turnout
I172 crash
Police reopen I-172 after traffic crash