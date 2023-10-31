Brisk and cold Halloween forecast

- Another very cold day. - Brisk with gusty winds out of the northwest. - Record low possible...
- Another very cold day. - Brisk with gusty winds out of the northwest. - Record low possible tonight.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another morning to bundle up for as temperatures are in the 20s. We have clear skies with winds out of the southwest at about 5 - 15 mph. The clear skies and cold temperatures have led to some frost. A cold front will move through the Tri-States this morning bringing in another surge of arctic air. It will also bring our wind speeds up with sustained winds of 15 - 20 mph with gusts ranging from 30 - 40 mph. This will keep our temperatures cold through the day. Highs will sit in the upper 30s (that is about 20 - 25 degrees below normal for this time of year) but wind chill values will be in the 20s. Wind speeds will start to slacken this evening, but it will still be breezy during the trick-or-treating hours. The trick-or-treats hours will be brisk with temperatures in the low 30s and feels like temperatures remaining in the 20s. Later tonight, with clearing skies and winds gradually dyeing down, we will have excellent radiational cooling conditions. Meaning, temperatures will fall very easily. We will be getting so cold, the record low is in jeopardy. The record low stands at 23° set in 2014.

Tomorrow morning will be the coldest so far this season with temperatures starting off in the low 20s and wind chill values in the teens. Temperatures through the day will gradually improve with winds switching around to the southwest. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s.

