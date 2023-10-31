Electric Fountain Brewing moves location

By Hunter Willis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Electric Fountain Brewery hosted its reopening on Tuesday at 534 Hampshire St in downtown Quincy.

Electric Fountain Brewing owner Ryan Christian feels that the relocation will increase business not only in their store but also in the downtown area as a whole.

“There are so many options now. You can really come here as a destination for people out of town, go to the park for the day and really experience downtown Quincy. There’s so much to do now. There’s lots of food and music and things happening. So I think it is exciting for Quincy in general,” says Christian.

According to Christian, customers didn’t always have the easiest time finding the former location.

“That was our number one thing we heard a lot was, ‘Man, it is tough to find you,’ so hopefully this kinda helps. When we have events down here, like Blues in the Park, and things like that, we can extend our hours to accommodate some of the events happening to give them another spot to check out while they are downtown shopping at other places,” said Christian.

You can find hours and other information on Electric Fountain Brewing here.

