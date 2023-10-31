Experts give Halloween safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Halloween is a big night for kids ready to hit the streets and fill up plastic pumpkins or pillowcases with some sweet treats.

Safe Kids Adams County coordinator Johanna Voss said for those with decorations should take some precautions. She said those with inflatables should make sure extension cords are either covered with a matt or well marked so people don’t trip over them. She said if you’re carving pumpkins, it’s important to supervise young kids and make sure they cut away from themselves.

“If they’re young ones, maybe they don’t handle the knife, you handle the knife and they get to just scoop out the inside of the pumpkin and then as far as putting them up, the biggest thing would be candles,” Voss said. “Just make sure you are not putting light in that candle inside that pumpkin close to something that could catch fire.”

Voss said alternatively, you can use a plastic candle instead.

It’s important when trick or treating you play close attention with cars around when walking down the sidewalks or out trick or treating. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Quincy Police Department Pro-Act Assistant Deb Beebe said parents should take their children trick-or-treating earlier before it gets dark. She said to stay on the sidewalk and only cross at crosswalks. For those who trick-or-treat in the dark, she said it’s important to be visible to drivers.

“We ask that you light your kids up,” she said. “Put reflectors on them, reflective strips, lights, anything you can think of to make them more visible.”

Voss said the best places to put reflectors on costumes are on the front and arms. If your children pick at them, alternate places include their trick or treat bag or on their backs. She said big plastic masks can also limit their vision, especially on the sides and below them.

Voss said when it comes to children’s candy, have them wait until they get home before they start eating it. It allows you to see if there’s any damage to the wrappers, but also find if there’s any allergens.

