FIRST ALERT Record Cold Temp

Record or near record lows Wednesday morning. The old record is 23 degrees set in 2014.
Record or near record lows Wednesday morning. The old record is 23 degrees set in 2014.(Brian Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a first alert for the potential of record cold temperatures on Wednesday morning. High pressure slides just to the south of the Tri-State area and we may see temperatures drop down to near 20 degrees for a morning low on Wednesday. That would eclipse the old record of 23 degrees set back in 2014. If cloud cover rolls in and the wind stays up at around 10 miles an hour, we will not beat the record. But if the skies clear out, then the chances look pretty good for a new record. Beyond that, we start to see a slow, steady, warming trend as the wind kicks back out of the south-southwest through the rest of the week. That will warm temperatures back up to the low 60s headed into the weekend. Back up toward more normal numbers to start off the month of November. Oh, and Happy Halloween!

