QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s time to place your vote for Week 8 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!

Each weekly winner is determined by combining the poll winner here with votes from the WGEM sports department.

The winner will be announced Thursday morning on WGEM SportsCenter.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.