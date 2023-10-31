Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business
McCorkle, Brewington
Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry
Chaunessi Cano
Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident from March sentenced to six years
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
Threats are on the rise. (CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, WSTM, WWBT, NEW YORK GOVERNOR, SENATE...
US sees rise in antisemitic and anti-Muslim attacks
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI director warns about threats to Americans by those inspired by the Hamas attack on Israel
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
File -- Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Pete Sampras attend a boxing match at the Thomas & Mack...
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancer, husband Pete Sampras says