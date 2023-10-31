New retailing firm voted to replace old firm during Quincy City Council

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mayor Mike Troup cast the tie-breaking vote, moving the city to a new firm to attract retailers to Quincy.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Wig, Birmingmham, Ala. firm Retail Strategies was awarded a three-year $140,000 contract during Monday’s City Council meeting. It replaces NextSite, which handled retail recruitment for the city.

Aldermen debated the replacement of NextSite, as many saw it responsible for bringing Target to Quincy. The current contract with NextSite will end by default in January 2024.

“We need somebody that will work with the city on a regular basis get the information: the data analytics, the listing of all the available properties, and get the packages available so we can make presentations to the retailers that we’re trying to attract and get their commitment to use one of the facilities here in town,” Troup said.

Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer recommended the city switch to with a new Retail Strategies, because poor communication and proof of services from NextSite.

Though Alderman Kelly Mays, R-3, argued the city should stick with NextSite to avoid a lengthy study period a new contractor will require to understand the market, Mayor Mike Troup said Retail Strategies already completed a preliminary analysis.

Mays argued NextSite was able to make Target happen after years of failure from other efforts at a relatively low cost of $15,000 per year since 2021, plus a $30,000 success fee. Soon the city will pay an additional $15,000 success fee with the opening of Planet Fitness.

Troup countered GMX, one of the city’s real estate development partners, was probably responsible for attracting Target in the first place — NextSite was just incentivized to take credit.

Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, expressed concerns a loose contract with Retail Strategies would allow for the same loose contact and flimsy evidence for accomplishments.

Bevelheimer said he had to dig to find any evidence of NextSite’s involvement in Target, eventually hearing that Target’s contractor had some contact with the company.

Bevelheimer added he did not know that Target was coming and couldn’t provide the City Council with updates on the situation because NextSite required prodding to communicate.

He reassured Rein that the city can exit the new contract at any time with 30 days’ notice.

“This agreement means we’re actually going to have face-to-face meetings,” Bevelheimer said. “I suspect Retail Strategies will be part and parcel of any negotiations we have with a retailer, which to me seems kind of part of the process: if you help bring someone to a committee you think could be part of that discussion.”

Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he was concerned about the hospitality and retail specialties of both commercial development contractors, questioning the city’s payment to both the Great River Economic Development Foundation and commercial development firms.

“This is why GREDF was formed: to do stuff like this,” Farha said. " I mean, I wish it were more intense. I wish it were wealth-creating. Because we know over the years, retail doesn’t create wealth. Those are those are low-wage, generally low-skilled jobs. And we seem to continually pay a premium for it. I don’t like this at all.”

“The sales taxes from retailers like Target are what pay for the actions of this body. Other retailers want to be in the same area as Target,” Troup said in response.

Bevelheimer said the role of these contractors is to go outside the community to acquire wealth with their connections, something GREDF is not always equipped to do. However, he pointed out the successes of GREDF such as United Alloy’s announcement of a new Quincy facility.

Aldermen voted 7-7 for the contract, with Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1; Brianna Rivera, R-3; Glen Ebbing, R-5; Jake Reed, R-6; Richie Reis, D-6; Uzelac, D-7; Jack Holtschlag, D-7 in support. Opposed were Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2, Dave Bauer, D-2; Mays; Farha; Tony Sassen, R-4; and Rein.

