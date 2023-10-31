Plainville, Ill. man pleads guilty to child pornography charges, sentencing in December

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Plainville, Ill. man charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea on Tuesday morning.

43-year-old Joshua Cress pleaded guilty to one count from original charges filed after his arrest in early January and guilty to another count after a separate arrest in March.

One count alleges that Cress photographed a minor’s unclothed pubic region, while the other count alleges that he possessed a video of a minor performing sexual acts.

Because of the plea, the other five charges were dismissed.

Cress will be sentenced on Dec. 18, where Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said the defendant will face up to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, as negotiated in the plea.

In January, Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said the investigation was launched after the sheriff’s office received a report from the Department of Child and Family Services of the sexual exploitation of a minor.

