Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois University students.

WGEM first presented the video over the weekend, which showed the owner of Spirit in the Sky using a racial slur in front of customers.

College students, parents and Macomb residents gathered to protest the business after Spirit in the Sky owner Celene Cross, was seen on camera using a racial slur toward people of color.

Chyenne Henderson, a senior at WIU said she was there the night of the filmed incident.

“There should be no reason that anybody should be treated like this, but also like Macomb, are you allowing this? Like are you guys allowing the residents of your city to be treated this way?” Henderson said.

WIU junior Angelique Craft was also in the shop that night and showed up on Monday to protest and seek a boycott of the business.

“Like a boycott, nobody shopping here anymore, I want her business completely shut down,” Craft said.

The Macomb chamber of commerce issued a statement that said Spirit in the Sky is not a chamber member.

Henderson said while the chamber can’t close the store, she and other demonstrators will no longer shop there.

“You can’t make money if you don’t have business, so it actually makes me feel happy that we were able to gather together and come as one,” Henderson said.

Cross said business around Halloween time is her peak busy season.

“Before the internet I was like 50 people in here at a time and then I would have two registers going,” Cross said. “Since the internet, it’s gone down, but the last two years amazon prices have just gone up so I’ve been busier.”

But this year, with Halloween falling just days after that video emerged, business has been slower.

“There’s other factors, I’ve been told that Walmart doesn’t have costumes, so if people needed costumes for tomorrow, I’d be not swamped today, but busier than having five costumers for sure,” Cross said.

Cross said the aftermath of the video isn’t just affecting her business, but her personally.

“I have received a death threat, I have done nothing wrong, I have broken no laws,” Cross said.

Cross said she did not use the N-word that she’s been accused of saying in the video, but if she did, that shouldn’t affect how she’s treated by her community.

“There’s not an asterisk on the first amendment to say that one color person can say this particular word and another color person can’t say this particular word, which I have been told multiple times by a particular color of person that I can’t say the word because of the color of my skin, in fact that would be racist and makes them racist, not me,” Cross said.

Macomb mayor Michael Inman said the business is not registered with the city and is protected by freedom of speech--and no laws were broken, so there is no legal action to be taken.

