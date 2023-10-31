QPD addresses Halloween Safety

With halloween here, its always important to pay attention to the treats that you gather.
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With Tuesday seeing fun Halloween festivities across the area, the Quincy Police Department wants trick or treaters to be safe.

It is still ever important to be alert for the safety of you and other trick or treaters at night. QPD advises that parents check their children’s candy for anything that might be of danger. The police department also warns drivers and walkers to be safe of the streets.

“I think there are some commonsense things that folks want to pay attention to. If you’re going to be out trick or treating with you kids, make sure they have reflective clothing, caring a flashlight, or caring a glowstick,” said Chief Adam Yates. “Make them visible to anyone out walking or driving around.”

WGEM wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween.

