QPS moves towards pre-pandemic proficiency levels

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 2023 Illinois Report Card has been released and it shows that students are making progress in recovering from pandemic proficiency levels.

The annual Illinois Report Card provides a clear picture of academic achievements, student proficiency, and financial data at the state, district, and school levels.

In Quincy, the administration at Quincy Public School District is glad to see two years of stable data coming out of the pandemic.

QPS faculty have seen immense growth and improvement in some areas, however, other areas show that progress still needs to be made.

Their goal is to see every student make it to graduation, even at the elementary level. While the proficiency is still below pre-pandemic levels in the public school district, overall they are happy to see that most freshmen are on track to graduate.

Director of Teaching and Learning, Kim Dinkheller said the individual schools will review the data, not only gathered by Illinois, but also the district to make strategic improvement plans to continue to benefit student growth.

“I would say that, you know, we are still working to recover from a lot of what happened where instruction was interrupted,” Dinkheller said. “We were open in Quincy, we had an option of remote, we had an option of in person but there were still interruptions that happened and still things that had to be done differently in schools.”

Dinkheller said that the district is not only interested in seeing how all the students are improving but also how individual students could improve.

“We look at that all student group but we really like to dig down and say what is impacting particular students, particular groups of students, what are those barriers and then how can we work as a district to remove those, so all students can perform at the rate that they need to to be successful,” Dinkheller said.

The District Improvement Team will meet on Nov. 16 to review the data gathered and discuss next steps.

