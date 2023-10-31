Quincy Public Schools hosts 2023 Dream Big Silent Auction

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A big fundraiser that aims to help Quincy Public Schools is now underway.

The QPS Foundation’s annual Dream Big Silent Auction is now live online and open to any bidders. The foundation’s executive director Heidi Lanier said there are more than 200 packages ranging from lawn mowers to electric guitars.

Each year the event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit QPS.

“Last year we set a record for our annual campaign when we raised $321,000,” Lanier said. “We are going to hit that level or exceed that level next year.”

Lanier said the auction goes until Nov. 3. You can find the silent auction and additional information about Friday night’s raffle here.

