Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business
McCorkle, Brewington
Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry
Chaunessi Cano
Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident from March sentenced to six years
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south
EFB new location
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol charged
Dylan Test, 20
Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears