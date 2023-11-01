2022 QPD Report sees decrease in index crimes

By Garrett Bevans and WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With Quincy Police Department’s annual report for the 2022 year, officials saw a decrease in several criminal categories.

The 2022 report covers a variety of statistical information as well as basic department information. QPD saw a 22% deduction in index crimes such as theft.

“I mean I think that we obviously put out an annual report, so we have an idea of what crime rates are doing in the city of Quincy,” said QPD Chief Adam Yates. “This particular year, 2022, we saw a reduction in index crimes, which I think is good, but you know crime statistics eb and flow.”

Yates does highlight the length it takes for crime data to come in. Yates estimates that there might be an increase in crime percentage with major crimes for the 2023 year. Quincy has had three homicides already this year alone, compared to last year which saw zero.

Yates said all of these analytics and numbers come from the 2021-2022 year. He said some of the numbers may match up to this years crime.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Witnesses react after racial incident at Macomb business
McCorkle, Brewington
Two arrested after ATM burglary in Barry
Chaunessi Cano
Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident from March sentenced to six years
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash

Latest News

2022 QPD Report sees decrease in index crimes
Battle Tested: Illini West Volleyball credits tough schedule for postseason persistence
The halloween party consisted of a haunted maze and much more. Kids could enjoy snacks and much...
Hannibal Police Department Hosts Annual Halloween Party
The new firm will conduct data analysis and create a business recruitment plan for the City of...
Quincy hires firm to help attract new businesses