2022 QPD Report sees decrease in index crimes

QUINCY (WGEM) - With Quincy Police Department’s annual report for the 2022 year, officials saw a decrease in several criminal categories.

The 2022 report covers a variety of statistical information as well as basic department information. QPD saw a 22% deduction in index crimes such as theft.

“I mean I think that we obviously put out an annual report, so we have an idea of what crime rates are doing in the city of Quincy,” said QPD Chief Adam Yates. “This particular year, 2022, we saw a reduction in index crimes, which I think is good, but you know crime statistics eb and flow.”

Yates does highlight the length it takes for crime data to come in. Yates estimates that there might be an increase in crime percentage with major crimes for the 2023 year. Quincy has had three homicides already this year alone, compared to last year which saw zero.

Yates said all of these analytics and numbers come from the 2021-2022 year. He said some of the numbers may match up to this years crime.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.