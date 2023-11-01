Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Amy Carothers
Theresa Dotson
Gary Clark
Scott Dedert
Rich Keller
James Morton
Sawyer Lentz
Cohen Bunte
Ross Bunte
Kim LairdMike Hollensteiner
Jay Martin
Mark Smith
Hope Tucker
Adriane Jones
Crystal Pratt
Steven Page
Irlyn Lacy
Monica Lewis
Roger Kerr
Richie Mast
Ben And Tina Powell
Alex and Kelsey Terwelp
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.