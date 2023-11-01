Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amy Carothers

Theresa Dotson

Gary Clark

Scott Dedert

Rich Keller

James Morton

Sawyer Lentz

Cohen Bunte

Ross Bunte

Kim LairdMike Hollensteiner

Jay Martin

Mark Smith

Hope Tucker

Adriane Jones

Crystal Pratt

Steven Page

Irlyn Lacy

Monica Lewis

Roger Kerr

Richie Mast

Ben And Tina Powell

Alex and Kelsey Terwelp

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.