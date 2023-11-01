Culver-Stockton College receives education program grant

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is new cash to help grow the next generation of Tri-State teachers as officials at Culver-Stockton College say they plan to put a $70,000 state grant to use in their teacher-preparation program.

Assistant Professor of Education Lindsay Uhlmeyer said they have 110 students in the program. She said students observe, subsitute and even help teach at schools districts within a 60 mile radius of campus. She said the need for teachers locally has grown and they want to use the money for recruitment and retainment, including offering scholarships to students.

“To help them pay for graduate classes, textbooks, mileage, a lot of things that can be difficult for a student to pay for as they work through their college years,” Uhlmeyer said.

Education Department Chair Cindy Whiston said there’s a lot of open positions in the Tri-State and the students help fill the roles. She said students make a difference in the lives of the students they serve.

“The impact it may have on students if we don’t fill these teacher shortages is that they are not going to get the education that they need,” Whiston said. “You know they need those relationships in elementary school with good teachers, they need that content in high school.”

Uhlmeyer said they also want to use the money for marketing to help recruit more students, and encourage those who already have teaching certificates to get their masters.

Junior Catharine Miller said she helps a couple students with their literacy at the Canton R-V school district, and next semester she will work in Pittfield as an elementary school teacher. She said this will help students like her focus on their education.

“With gas prices raising and having that availability to have that gas covered, it completely eliminates the pressure on me, personally for traveling, whatever that may be if that’s for student teaching or just coming to classes, it allows for me not to worry about having to make that gas payment every week,” Miller said.

Miller said it’ll also help with any school supplies costs, she or fellow teachers need covered.

