Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois...
Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business
EFB new location
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location
Dylan Test, 20
Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
The program is called Watch D.O.G.S. which stands for Dads of Great Students.
Palmyra Elementary to start Watch D.O.G.S. program
FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge
Career advisers said the platform aims to help students network, job shadow, find a career, and...
QU partners with career management platform