Edina restaurant close to reopening

The only work needed inside the restaurant is work on the stove exhaust and finishing touches...
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - One beloved Knox County restaurant is getting closer to opening its doors after months of construction work.

The restaurant was destroyed by a fire last December and has slowly been rebuilt in the months since with numerous construction delays.

Owner Chris Moubry said the restaurant will feature much of the same staff with a few minor changes to the building.

“Mostly just the layout, there was a banquet room back here, but we cut it off and made more seating out front, and we changed the design of the bar around a little bit. Other than that, it’s basically the same,” Moubry said.

He said he’s ready to get back to business.

“Very eager, very eager, I miss the people, I know they miss the place. I’m just ready to get it open, get people back in here, and get back to work myself. I haven’t done much since December 8th,” said Moubry.

All that is left is work on the stove exhaust and finishing touches on the bar section.

Moubry hopes to get the bar back open by next weekend.

