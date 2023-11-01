Experience Quincy now taking letters to Santa

QUINCY (WGEM) -Experience Quincy and the Quincy Axe Company have again teamed up for “Letters for Santa.”

Kids who put their letters in the big red mailbox outside Quincy Axe Company will receive a reply from Santa.

The mailbox is located at 625 Maine Street in Quincy. Messages can also be sent digitally here.

The deadline for kids to send their letter to Santa is Dec. 9.

Organizers hope to collect 400 letters this year which is double what they had last year.

They say they have so much fun reading all the letters with Santa.

‘Really it is reading the letters. Sitting down with Santa and reading the letters. You know it is cool because you have so many different experiences of what Christmas looks like to so many different kids,” said Experience Quincy Building Co-Owner Jared Jones.

