Fort Madison Fire Department permits controlled burnings of leaves for a month

The Fort Madison Fire Department allow the controlled burning of leaves starting Nov. 4 without...
The Fort Madison Fire Department allow the controlled burning of leaves starting Nov. 4 without the application for a temporary burning permit, subject to the department fire codes Dec. 3.(WKYT)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Officials with the Fort Madison Fire Department announced Wednesday they will allow the controlled burning of leaves from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3, without the application for a temporary burning permit, subject to the department fire codes:

  1. The open burning of leaves shall only be allowed from one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset.
  2. No open burning will be allowed on any public street, alley, or sidewalk.
  3. The location of the burning area is not less than 50 feet from any structure or not less than 15 feet from any structure, and an approved waste burner is used.
  4. A competent person shall constantly attend to all fires until the fire is completely extinguished.
  5. A working garden hose or other fire extinguisher is readily available for use.
  6. Any fire causing a nuisance or reported discomfort shall be immediately extinguished.
  7. The Fire Chief may prohibit any or all open burning when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make open burning hazardous.

Applicants for temporary fire permits for any purpose must be obtained from the City Fire Department.

Fire Chief Joey Herren said that following these procedures can promote positive benefits to the citizens in Fort Madison.

The City of Fort Madison probits the raking of leaves into the street or wallet for the purpose of disposal. Herren said this was to keep the leaves from entering the storm drain system. Lavees can block the storm drain inlets or clog the storm drainage pipes, which could lead to flooding.

Residents have the option of bagging leaves in approved yard waste for pickup by city crews or to haul the leaves to the landfill for composting. There is no charge for dumping yard waste at the landfill.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I172 crash
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
A Macomb business owner spoke out on Monday after an altercation with Western Illinois...
Protest breaks out after alleged racial incident at Macomb business
EFB new location
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location
Dylan Test, 20
Blessing parking lot stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other suspect appears
A cross in memory of James Mellenthin sits along Rt. 67 between Macomb and Industry.
Family sues McDonough County after deputy-involved fatal crash

Latest News

Letters to Santa
Experience Quincy now taking letters to Santa
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights
WGEM News at Noon
Cows cause two car crash on I-172
WGEM News at Noon
Electric Fountain Brewing moves location