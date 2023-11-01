Fort Madison Fire Department permits controlled burnings of leaves for a month

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Officials with the Fort Madison Fire Department announced Wednesday they will allow the controlled burning of leaves from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3, without the application for a temporary burning permit, subject to the department fire codes:

The open burning of leaves shall only be allowed from one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset. No open burning will be allowed on any public street, alley, or sidewalk. The location of the burning area is not less than 50 feet from any structure or not less than 15 feet from any structure, and an approved waste burner is used. A competent person shall constantly attend to all fires until the fire is completely extinguished. A working garden hose or other fire extinguisher is readily available for use. Any fire causing a nuisance or reported discomfort shall be immediately extinguished. The Fire Chief may prohibit any or all open burning when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make open burning hazardous.

Applicants for temporary fire permits for any purpose must be obtained from the City Fire Department.

Fire Chief Joey Herren said that following these procedures can promote positive benefits to the citizens in Fort Madison.

The City of Fort Madison probits the raking of leaves into the street or wallet for the purpose of disposal. Herren said this was to keep the leaves from entering the storm drain system. Lavees can block the storm drain inlets or clog the storm drainage pipes, which could lead to flooding.

Residents have the option of bagging leaves in approved yard waste for pickup by city crews or to haul the leaves to the landfill for composting. There is no charge for dumping yard waste at the landfill.

