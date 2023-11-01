Hamilton public hearing will address alternate route to Keokuk bridge

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - A public hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss future plans for preventing flooding on the Hamilton side of the Hamilton-Keokuk bridge, more specifically, the length of road that leads up to the entrance of the bridge.

“The preferred [route] would minimize traffic disruptions as its built off of alignment,” said IDOT District 6 Studies and Plans Engineer Jay Wavering. “It would actually relocate U.S. 136 to the south and then Warsaw road to the west.”

The first public hearing was in 2011, but Wavering said the project never gained traction due to a lack of funds. Now, that’s changed. Wavering said funds have been allocated through the Illinois Infrastructure program between 2024 through 2029.

Wavering said the project is still more than two years from starting, and will take between a year and a year and a half to complete.

“Once the planning phase is complete then we can move in to the design phase,” Wavering said.

Wavering will be at the public hearing next week. There, IDOT will present three alternate routes and a preferred route for the project.

Wavering made clear that this does not mean a new bridge will be formed to cross the Mississippi River, but rather a way to address flooding issues.

Mayor Bocephus Casey said the road’s leading up to the bridge flooded most recently in 2019, before than in 2008 and in the flood of 1993.

“The disruptions you would see would be trucks on and off the highway to get dirt moved, but you’re not going to be running in to one lane traffic,” Casey said.

Wavering said the current entrance to the bridge will remain open even after the project is complete.

The estimated construction cost for the preferred alternative route is $17 million. IDOT’s planning process includes talking to business owners that would be effected during construction.

Click here to view a map of the preferred alternate route.

The public hearing will happen at the Hamilton Community Center, located at 1680 Keokuk Street.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.