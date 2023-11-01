Hannibal Police Department Hosts Annual Halloween Party

By Garrett Bevans, Josef Lawler and WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department hosted its annual Halloween Party tonight to provide a fun and safe environment for kids.

Kids could partake and a wide variety of events to keep them entertained and in the Halloween mood. From haunted mazes, dance competitions and plenty of candy to go around, there were events for every kid.

The event was open to kids up to the age of 12 and was free to attend.

“It’s a safe place for kids to come out of the weather. just a good place to be, they can hang out in here. we can give them a hotdog, chips, soda, popcorn, candy, we have dance contests giving away some gift cards to kids. Just having a good time with them.” said Cpl. Brain Allen of the Hannibal Police Department.

The party was from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Armory.

