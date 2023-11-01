Hospital report: November 1, 2023

Hospital Reports
By WGEM Staff
Nov. 1, 2023
Deaths:

Diana Lee “Dee Dee” Sanders, age 78, of Hannibal died on Oct. 26 at Blessing Hospital.

Mary Mittelberg Boswell, age 92, of Aiken, South Carolina, died on Oct. 26.

Judith (Judy) Lynn Scott, age 85, of Largo, Flordia, formerly of Canton, Missouri, died on Oct. 30.

Births:

Mark and Jamie Schmidt of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Javier and Sharie Lofton of Quincy welcomed a girl.

