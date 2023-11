Deaths:

Robert J. Walker Sr., age 75, of Quincy, died on Oct. 28 at Blessing Hospital.

Vicki L. Catterson, age 66, of Quincy, died on Oct. 27 in her home.

J.C. “Skip” Lewis III, age 69, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 29 in his home.

Adlee Grace Morgan, infant, died on Oct. 27 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.