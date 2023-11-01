IL Senate Republicans discuss priorities for final week of veto session

Illinois State Capitol building
Illinois State Capitol building
By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Lawmakers return to Springfield Nov. 7 to complete this year’s veto session. It’ll likely be the last time they meet in 2023. Ahead of their return, state Senate Republicans laid out some of their priorities.

One major question for lawmakers is whether they’ll extend the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program. Set to expire at the end of the year, it incentives people to donate to private school scholarship funds. In return for their donation, they get a 75 percent state tax credit. The program is capped at $75 million annually. Nearly 10,000 students receive private school scholarships through the program.

“We just want to make sure that the program continues to operate and provide these opportunities to lower-income families going forward,” Senate Minority Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said if the legislature passes a bill during veto session extending the program, he would sign it.

The other major topic for the second week of veto session is nuclear power.

Pritzker vetoed legislation ending the moratorium on nuclear power plant construction. In his veto, he said he feared the bill’s “vague definitions” would lead to the proliferation of large-scale nuclear reactors. The bill is intended to allow only small modular nuclear reactors.

Curran said the bill’s original sponsor, Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, has filed a new bill addressing Pritzker’s concerns. A veto override is also on the table.

“We are in full support. We know that the votes are there in the Senate to pass the bill. We expect to move that this upcoming week and I think the advocacy on the issues continues to be in the House and will the House follow the Senate’s lead and pass the bill as well,” Curran said.

Advocates believe the bill necessary to meet Illinois’ energy needs in the future.

Curran was also asked about “Karina’s Law” Wednesday. It would require law enforcement officers to remove weapons from someone’s house if a judge issues an order of protection against them.

He said he’s concerned about how it would be implemented if it becomes law.

It is unknown if lawmakers will take up the bill during veto session.

