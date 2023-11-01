Illinois schools’ report card shows progress, more work to be done

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The grades are out for Illinois’ public schools. The Illinois State Board of Education released its annual Report Card Monday. It shows improvement but some kids are still being left behind.

The Report Card looks at both individual school districts and the state as a whole.

Across the board, Illinois’ students are doing better. Whether it’s major steps forward in English language arts (ELA) or minor improvements in math, more students are meeting expectations.

“We’re moving fast toward recovery although we still have quite a distance to travel,” Illinois Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said.

It’s not only reading, writing and arithmetic. The state’s also seeing its best high school graduation rate in 13 years.

“These gains and our gains in many other key indicators are led by progress for our black students,” Sanders said.

Despite the progress, students are not hitting proficiency levels in math and ELA compared to before the pandemic.

Sanders said students saw large increases in proficiency in ELA, however the state proficiency rate is 34.6%. For white students, it’s 44.9%. It’s 22.2% for Latino students and 16.1% for black students.

Math numbers tell a similar story.

“I want to be clear that this is a result of our education system and not our students,” Sanders said. “We educate black students disproportionately in under funded tier 1 school districts with more teacher vacancies, high teacher and principal turnover, high chronic absenteeism.”

Chronic absenteeism is another major problem. To be considered chronically absent, a student must miss at least 10% of school days. Last year’s chronic absenteeism rate was 28.3%. That is a 5% improvement from the previous years number, 29.8%.

“To continue to address absenteeism, we have to establish, reestablish strong relationships with parents and families,” Sanders said. “We have to make the case for the value of school and the value of attendance everyday.”

He said despite the challenges laid out in the report, it showed the state coming out of the pandemic even if it has a long way to go.

Sanders also said schools throughout the are still relying on pandemic relief dollars, which expire next year. He expects school districts to see some drop off when the money goes away. It’ll likely be noticeable in with after-school programming and tutoring getting cut.

