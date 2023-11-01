New Carthage coffee shop opening Nov. 8

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - For five Hancock County residents, all it took was a simple conversation to decide to invest in the community. Last December, these residents began to pursue the idea of building a coffee shop from the ground-up in a vacant lot on Carthage’s east side.

Mahoney’s Coffee held a soft launch on Wednesday to an invite-only crowd, but co-owner Jared Murphy said the shop will open to the public on Nov. 8.

”A coffee shop we felt like would bring people to town, so we not only wanted to build a coffee shop so that we can support the town but bring the surrounding community to Carthage,” Murphy said.

Construction on the building began in May and faced little to no setbacks.

Murphy said he plans to have the shop open all seven days a week with shorter hours on Saturday and Sunday. He also plans on hosting art classes and live entertainment.

“We’ve got about 23 staff, a couple full-timers and then we’ve got a large staff of part-times, some college kids, some high-school kids, so we feel like we’re providing them some training, some great customer service training, and just learning to work with the public,” he said.

Partnering with Murphy for the project is Dan and Kacey Sullivan, Jordan Meierotto and Shannon Murphy.

The coffee shop is starting off light, serving mostly drinks, but Murphy said they’ll expand come winter time.

