Palmyra Elementary to start Watch D.O.G.S. program

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - There will soon be an opportunity for dads to get more involved in their kid’s education at Palmyra Elementary School.

The school is set to launch the ‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ program, which stands for Dads of Great Students.

Volunteers who sign up for the program would help with activities such as:

Monitoring the lunchroom and playground

Helping in the classroom by participating with students through flashcards, homework, spelling, and more

Monitoring the school entrance and helping with bus and car loading and unloading

Principal Bridgette Augspurg said the program will provide an extra set of eyes and ears for school safety, all while giving kids another role model to look up to.

“Especially elementary students, they definitely latch onto adults who are willing to maybe sit beside them at lunch or pull over and spend some one on one time with then, whether that’s reading a book or helping them with their math facts,” Augspurg said.

She believes the students will be happier to come to school knowing that they will get some time with the watch dogs each day.

“I think that the students are going to be excited to get to know the watch dogs. There is a watch dog each day in the building, and so I think that they will begin to know and identify who that is and that they’ll be excited,” said Augspurg.

She has heard from some nearby districts that the program has been a success there and she is looking forward to a successful launch in Palmyra.

Anyone who wants to sign up must be a relative of a student at the elementary school, they must commit to at least 1 day per school year volunteering at the school and agree to guidelines.

Relatives can include fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and brothers and cousins over the age of 21.

Each interested applicant will have to undergo a background check.

Augspurg said the school will host a pizza party the week of November 13 where interested dads can attend and learn more information about the program and how they can get involved.

She said the program will launch in January.

