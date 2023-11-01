QU partners with career management platform

QUINCY (WGEM) Quincy University is working to set students up for success with an all new career platform. The platform aims to help students find a career that fits them.

As QU student Josh Wilkies gears up for graduation, he came to the school’s experiential learning center for career guidance with an all new platform.

The platform, Handshake, aims to make students and employers lives a little bit easier.

“It has been helping a lot,” Wilkies said. “I’ve been seeing jobs that I haven’t been seeing on monster or indeed or anything like that.”

Career advisers said the one stop shop platform aims to help students network, job shadow, find a career, and more.

“Attend career events make sure that they’ve practiced mock interviews ahead of time so they’re not surprised by anything that may come at them” said Quincy University Experiential Learning Director Kirsten Liesen.

Liesen helped Wilkes put together his resume which he can then upload into handshake for employers to see, that way they can reach out to him or vice versa.

“That has opened the door to many possibilities that I never even thought I could you know do,” Wilkies said.

Liesen said opportunities can be found all over the world or locally, with many local partnerships such as Knapheide or Blessing.

“Probably about 50 percent of our students who graduate each may end up staying in the area” Liesen said.

Wilkes said Handshake is a saving grace for him since he graduates next month.

“Some place that I never even thought of that I would move to but because of Handshake that’s a possibility,” Wilkies said.

QU alumni can continue to use handshake after they graduate.

